COVID-19: New CT Executive Order On Substitute Teachers Takes Effect

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a new Executive Order that will grant school districts additional hiring power to help avoid staffing shortages during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamont’s 83rd Executive Order since the pandemic began, signed this week, will allow the short-term hiring of substitute teachers who have not yet received their bachelor’s degree.

Specifically, the new edict allows Miguel Cardona, the state’s Commissioner of Education to suspend the requirement that local school districts request and receive a waiver from the commissioner to hire short-term substitute teachers who do not have the degree.

The governor cited the recent rise in infection, hospitalization, and death rates across the state in the Executive Order while maintaining the importance of in-person learning for students.

“With proper protective measures in place, in-person learning provides the best environment for educating our students, and attending school in person provides children with meaningful access to necessary supports for mental health and wellness, as well as access to nutrition, shelter, and socialization,” he wrote.

“The increased prevalence of COVID-19 infections throughout the state and the resulting staffing challenges for schools have increased the need for short-term substitute teachers and reducing the time available to keep classrooms staffed without undue interruption of in-person learning.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.