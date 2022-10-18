Look Inside Grey’s Anatomy Creator Shonda Rhimes’ Newly Purchased $15M Westport Estate

Queen of television Shonda Rhimes is putting down roots in Connecticut after scooping up a massive, multimillion-dollar estate in Fairfield County, the New York Post first reported.

The 52-year-old TV writer, producer, and author - best known for creating hit shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, and Scandal - recently closed on a 38,000-square-foot home in Westport for a whopping $15.17 million, the outlet reports.

Sitting on roughly 7.5 acres, the New England Colonial home boasts 11 bedrooms, a basketball court, bowling alley, an arcade, a home theater, eight fireplaces, and a kitchen with a pizza oven.

Outside, the property features a swimming pool, tennis court, and a playground, along with an outdoor kitchen, according to Mansion Global.

The sale marked the most expensive home transaction for a non-waterfront property in Westport’s history, Compass listing representative Karen Scott said in an Instagram post.

Rhimes purchased the mansion from Doug and Melissa Bernstein, founders of the Melissa & Doug toy company, who acquired the property for $5 million in 2007 and built the home a year later, according to the New York Post.

