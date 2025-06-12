Raging Dumpster Fire Nearly Destroys Westport Home

The blaze broke out about eight feet from a home on Hales Court just before 11:30 a.m.

When Westport crews arrived, the dumpster was fully engulfed in flames, with the heat melting the siding on a nearby home.

Firefighters worked quickly and were able to put out the flames in just seven minutes. That prevented the fire from jumping onto the home, authorities said.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, and no residents were displaced.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

