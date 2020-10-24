Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Westport Daily Voice serves Weston & Westport
Return to your home site

Menu

Westport Daily Voice serves Weston & Westport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Arrival Of Cold Front Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Assaulting Man In Westport

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Westport police officers arrested a woman who injured a man during a dispute.
Westport police officers arrested a woman who injured a man during a dispute. Photo Credit: Westport Police Department

A Fairfield County woman is facing an assault charge after injuring a man during a domestic dispute that turned physical and becoming combative with investigating officers, police said.

Officers from the Westport Police Department responded to a local home at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, where there was a reported domestic incident.

It is alleged that Westport resident Jennifer Lindstrom and her victim got into a verbal argument that turned physical, during which she assaulted him, causing minor injuries.

Police said that when officers arrived to investigate, Lindstrom was uncooperative at the scene before being taken into custody.

Lindstrom was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, assault, and interfering with an officer. Lindstrom posted a $2,500 bond and was released. She was arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Westport Daily Voice!

Serves Weston & Westport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.