Woman Accused Of Assaulting Man In Westport

A Fairfield County woman is facing an assault charge after injuring a man during a domestic dispute that turned physical and becoming combative with investigating officers, police said.

Officers from the Westport Police Department responded to a local home at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, where there was a reported domestic incident.

It is alleged that Westport resident Jennifer Lindstrom and her victim got into a verbal argument that turned physical, during which she assaulted him, causing minor injuries.

Police said that when officers arrived to investigate, Lindstrom was uncooperative at the scene before being taken into custody.

Lindstrom was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, assault, and interfering with an officer. Lindstrom posted a $2,500 bond and was released. She was arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.

