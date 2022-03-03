Westport Man Accused Of Spying On Woman, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly spying on a woman by installing a camera in a bedroom and a tracker on her vehicle.

Kenneth Watterworth, age 65, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 28 by the Westport Police after receiving a stalking complaint from a resident.

The case against Watterworth began on Tuesday, Feb. 1, when a woman complained to the Westport Police that he had put a camera on her bed frame as well as a GPS tracking device on the undercarriage of her car, said Lt. David Wolf, of the Westport Police.

The woman told police she found the tracking device on the car in late January and discarded it.

She reportedly caught Watterworth, of Westport, installing a second GPS device on her car a few days after she discarded the first one, said police.

She then found the camera on Feb. 1 attached to the bed frame in a room that she often uses, Wolf said.

As the camera was facing the mattress it could not capture video, but the complainant alleged it was placed there to listen in on her, Wolf said.

Based on the investigation, a warrant was issued for his arrest, he added.

Following his arrest, Watterworth was charged with stalking and eavesdropping and released on a $2,500 bond.

