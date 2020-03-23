Teen Nabbed For Allegedly Hitting Police Car, Injuring K-9 In Westport

A teen wanted for an alleged armed carjacking and another attempted carjacking last year in Norwalk and that injured a Westport Police K-9 officer has been arrested.

Sherod Manick, 18, of Hamden, was arrested on a warrant on Thursday, March 19, for an incident on Dec. 12, 2019, that left a Westport K-9 officer injured and a police cruiser damaged, said Westport Police Lt. Anthony Prezioso.

The incident that led to Manick's arrest happened shortly after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, when Norwalk Police communicated that they were investigating an attempted armed carjacking that occurred in their city as well as a second successful carjacking.

A Westport officer was the first to locate both the wanted vehicle and stolen vehicle traveling together. An attempt was made to stop these vehicles while both were traveling northbound on I-95 between exits 17 and 18.

The stolen vehicle was able to elude police. The second vehicle engaged Westport officers in a pursuit in which they struck and damaged a Westport Police officers’ vehicles multiple times in an attempt to elude them, Prezioso said.

The force of the impact of one of these collisions caused a Westport Police canine to be injured. The suspect vehicle was ultimately stopped in Fairfield.

Once stopped, the three occupants did not obey initial verbal commands given by officers to surrender, but ultimately all were taken into custody without further incident. A silver revolver was located within the suspects’ vehicle.

At that time these suspects were turned over to the Norwalk Police Department in connection with their initial investigation. The vehicle’s operator during the pursuit was identified as Manick and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Thursday, March 19, Westport officers were contacted by the Manson Detention Center that Manick was being released and were holding him on the Westport warrant.

He was picked up by Westport officers and charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal attempt to assault an officer, injuring police service animal, reckless driving, and engaging in a pursuit.

Manick is being held on a $75,000.00 bail.

