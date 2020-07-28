Suspect Nabbed In Westport Burglary, Police Say

An alleged burglar was tracked down by police in Fairfield County after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing a burglary and other items.

A Westport homeowner reported to police at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 19 that he had returned home to find that both of his garage doors were opened overnight, despite being closed the day before.

The homeowner told police that a bicycle with a value of approximately $600 had been taken from the garage, as well as other items.

The investigation led Westport police detectives to identify local resident Jose Velazquez as a suspect, who was taken into custody without incident on Monday, July 20, at which point the allegedly stolen bicycle was located.

Velazquez was arrested and charged with burglary, larceny, and possession of burglary tools. He was released on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 12 to respond to the charges.

