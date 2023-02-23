Seen Her? Westport Woman Goes Missing After Doctor's Appointment

Police in Fairfield County are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman who has gone missing following a doctor's appointment.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, around 2:15 p.m. Westport Police responded to a report of a missing person from 29 Washington Ave., said Lt. Matthew Gouveia of the Westport Police.

Gouveia said Kathreen Brandt, age 80, drove from her Westport home to Norwalk Hospital for an appointment scheduled at 11:30 a.m.

After completing her visit, she was expected home around 1:30 p.m., Gouveia said.

"Brandt is believed to be suffering from some form of memory loss, and we are concerned for her well-being at this time," he added.

She was last seen driving a red 1996 Audi Cabriolet with CT Reg 487MAK, police said.

Brandt is described as being 5-foot-1, 170 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes, and was last wearing a blue and orange parka.

She has been entered as a missing person and a Silver Alert has been issued, police said.

Anyone with information that can help locate Brandt is urged to call the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000.

