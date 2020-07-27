Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Report Of Disturbance Leads To Assault Charge For Westport Man, Police Say

Jason Guu
Jason Guu Photo Credit: Westport Police

A verbal argument turned physical, leading to the arrest of a man in Fairfield County, police said.

Officers from the Westport Police Department responded to an area home shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, where there was a report of a domestic disturbance between two people.

Police said that the officers determined that one of the two involved in the dispute became physical with the other following an altercation that began as only verbal in nature.

During the dispute, police said that Westport resident Jason Guu physically assaulted his female victim, leaving her with minor injuries that had to be treated.

According to police, Guy confirmed that the pair were in a verbal argument, though he denied any physical assault.

The investigation led to the arrest of Guu, who was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He has since been released and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Monday, July 27 to be arraigned on the charges.

