Police Investigating After Racist Graffiti Found At Westport Basketball Courts

An investigation is underway after racist graffiti was found on a Fairfield County town's basketball courts.

Parks and Recreation employees discovered the graffiti on the basketball courts at Compo Beach in Westport on the evening of Tuesday, July 26, officials announced.

The employees contacted the Westport Police Department, and officers responded and opened an investigation into the incident, according to the report.

The graffiti was removed, and the basketball courts were cleaned and opened as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, officials said.

“In my short term in office, I have repeatedly talked about ensuring that Westport is a community where everyone feels like they belong," Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker said in the announcement. "This incident runs completely contrary to that goal and is inexcusable.”

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the police department at 203-341-6000.

