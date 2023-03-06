Norwalk Man, Struck, Killed By Car In Westport, Police Say

A Norwalk man was hit and killed by a car in Westport.

The crash took place in Westport around 11:30 p.m., Saturday, March 4 in the area of 575 Riverside Ave.

Matthew Balga, age 54, of Norwalk, was found by first responders who rendered aid before he was transported to Norwalk Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police.

Members of the Westport Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team, along with the Accident Investigation Team of the Fairfield Police Department, responded to the scene to conduct the investigation into the incident.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to speak with responding officers and is fully cooperating, Woods said.

"The Westport Police Department along with the Westport community extends our thoughts and prayers to the Balga family during this difficult time," Woods added.

The crash remains under investigation by the Westport Police Accident Investigation Team with assistance from the Fairfield Accident Team and Westport Detective Bureau.

