New Update: Missing Stamford Man ID'd As Body Found In Westport Pond

Police in Westport have released the identity of a body found floating in a retention pond.

According to Westport Police Lt. Eric Woods, the body found early Monday, April 3, has been identified as that of Errol Whyte, age 62, of Stamford.

Whyte has been missing since Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, and was the subject of a missing person investigation by the Stamford Police Department, he said.

On Friday, Dec. 30, Whyte's 2002 Ford Explorer was found unoccupied on I-95 southbound between Exits 18 and 17 near the Saugatuck Bridge, Stamford Police said at the time.

Woods said the Westport Police Detective Bureau will now conduct a death investigation to try and determine the circumstances leading to Whyte’s death.

"The Westport Police Department extends our sincerest condolences to Mr. Whyte’s family as they navigate these difficult times," Woods said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.