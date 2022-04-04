Missing Westport Woman Hasn't Been Seen In Three Days

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a woman who has been missing for three days.

Ans Jepkes, age 68, of Westport, was reported missing on Monday, April 4. She has not been seen since around 8 a.m., Friday, April 1 in the area of downtown Westport.

Jepkes is described as being 5-foot-6, 100 pounds, with long brown hair and green eyes, said Lt. Jillian Cabana with the Westport Police.

She was last seen dressed in all black clothing including a long black coat, Cabana said.

Due to her sudden unannounced absence and health issues, there is a concern for her well-being, police added.

If anyone has information regarding Jepkes’s whereabouts, please contact the Westport Police Department immediately at 203-341-6000.

