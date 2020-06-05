Man Accused Of Pushing Woman Out Of Moving Vehicle In Westport Nabbed In Stamford, Police Say

A man who had been on the loose for more than a year after allegedly pushing a woman out of a moving car during an argument is in police custody in Fairfield County.

On Jan. 14 last year, a woman reported to police investigators in Westport that she had been involved in an alleged incident with Stamford resident Felipe Hernandez-Villegas while they were traveling together.

It is alleged that Hernandez-Villegas became physical with the woman during the verbal argument, pushing her out of the vehicle while traveling on the Sherwood Island Connector in Westport.

The woman sustained minor injuries and later attempts by investigators to locate Hernandez-Villegas were unsuccessful, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest by the court.

According to police, on Sunday, May 31, investigators in Westport were contacted by members of the Stamford Police Department, who reported that Hernandez-Villegas was in their custody and being held on the active warrant.

Hernandez-Villegas, 29, was transported to Westport Police Headquarters, where he was charged with disorderly conduct and third-degree assault.

Hernandez-Villegas posted a $25,000 bond and released. He was arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court earlier this week and is scheduled to appear back in court later this year to respond to the charges.

