Man Accused Of Cashing $9.7K In Fraudulent Checks In Westport

A man has been charged after investigators found that he cashed more than $9,700 in fraudulent checks in Fairfield County.

Police received a report on April 29 from a People’s Bank Financial investigator about potentially fraudulent banking activity that occurred in Westport in December of 2021, the Westport Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The financial investigator told police that on Dec. 21, five checks drawn on a PNC Bank account and made payable to an individual named Andrew Cohen were negotiated at several People's Bank locations, authorities said.

Police said the person who negotiated the checks received cash back during the transactions, and all of the checks were endorsed by Cohen.

On Dec. 23, PNC Bank reported the checks were fraudulent and that the bank sustained a loss of $9,720, police said.

A detective interviewed Cohen, who reportedly confirmed that he was the individual seen on surveillance footage cashing the fraudulent checks, authorities reported.

Cohen was arrested by Norwalk Police on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and turned over to Westport officers, according to the report.

Police said he was charged with:

Third-degree larceny

Third-degree forgery

Third-degree conspiracy to commit larceny

Cohen was released on a Promise to Appear, and he was set to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 30, police reported.

