Five Hospitalized After Two-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Westport

Five people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Fairfield County.

Firefighters responded to a report of a crash on I-95 southbound between exits 17 and 16 in Westport at about 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, according to the Town of Westport Fire Department

Officials reported that a vehicle in the northbound lanes had struck the center barrier and traveled into the southbound lanes, where it was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged, authorities said.

Westport EMS, New Canaan EMS, and Darien EMS helped bring the people who were injured in the crash to the hospital, the fire department said.

Connecticut State Police conducted an investigation at the scene.

The last fire department unit cleared the scene at about 6:40 a.m., authorities said.

