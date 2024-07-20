Pair Of New Assistant Principals Named At Weston High School

Both Parthena Proskinitopoulos and Nicholas Torres have been appointed as the new Assistant Principals of Weston High School, district officials announced on Friday, July 19.

Proskinitopoulos and Torres will replace Juliane Givoni and Matthew Filip, who will become the Weston school district's Director of Human Resources and return to classroom teaching, respectively.

According to school officials, Proskinitopoulos already has plenty of leadership experience. She last served as Principal of Coleytown Middle School and Assistant Principal of Staples High School in Westport, and also spent time as a Technology Integration Specialist and Social Studies Teacher for Fairfield Public Schools.

As for Torres, he will be entering his seventh year with Weston schools, having previously worked as the 6-12 Curriculum and Instruction Leader and a social studies teacher. He's also served as a social studies teacher in Bridgeport and New Haven schools.

"I am thrilled to have such dedicated and passionate educators join our team as assistant principals at the high school,” said Weston Superintendent Lisa Barbiero, who continued, "I have no doubt that they will make a positive impact on the school community."

Proskinitopoulos and Torres both expressed excitement toward beginning their new roles:

"I am excited and deeply grateful that I am joining the Weston Public Schools community," Proskinitopoulos said, adding, "I look forward to collaborating closely with our dedicated staff and supportive families to ensure that every student has a positive and enriching high school experience.”

"I’m so thrilled to be able to continue working with our students and families in this new capacity," said Torres.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.