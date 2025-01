The Westport Fire Department responded to reports of a doe stuck in the Saugatuck River around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Crews donned cold-water rescue suits and successfully pulled the deer to safety.

Once on firm ground, the animal quickly scampered back into the woods. The firefighters received "fawning praise" for their efforts — without charging the doe a buck.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.