Former Westport Schools Guidance Counselor Robert W. Hanf, 79, Was Devoted To Family

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Robert W Hanf, fondly known as Bob, on March 22, 2023 at the age of 79. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Kathleen Anne Dutney, and his parents, Gertrude and Walter Hanf.

Bob Hanf was born on November 18, 1943 in Cambridge and raised in Belmont, Massachusetts, where he attended Belmont High School and graduated with the class of 1961. He went on to earn a liberal arts degree from Harvard College (1965) and a master’s degree in guidance at Harvard Graduate School of Education (1966).

After graduating, he moved to Westport where he began his career in education, working for the Westport Public Schools for 34 years until retiring in 2000. He helped thousands of students as a guidance counselor over the years, guiding them as they forged their paths forward in life.

After retiring Bob and Kathy moved to Upper Arlington, Ohio. In retirement Bob continued to help many students in Columbus City Schools prepare for college as a volunteer with the Project Grad program.

Bob met Kathy at a conference where they, fortuitously, shared their first meal together at Bob and Kathy’s Diner. They married in 1998 in Rhode Island where Bob had summered with his family most of his life, enjoying sailing, kayaking, and rooting for his beloved Red Sox. Kathy and Bob were a couple devoted to each other and were rarely apart for the rest of their lives as they traveled the world together.

Bob dearly loved his sister Marion DeTora (Andy), his niece Andrea DeTora Reagan (Brian) his grand-niece Caitlin, and grand-nephew Daniel. He adored his sons Rob (Mary) and Mike (Laura) Zelch and found joy in sharing his love of sports with them. He spent countless hours with his five grandchildren, Zoe, Chloe, Bailey, Zachary, and Michael and they were the lights of his life. Summers on Cape Cod with Grandpa Bob and Grammy are memories that they will carry with them always.

Bob’s life will be celebrated in a private memorial service for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kobacker House Hospice in Columbus, OH. Please visit Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest.

