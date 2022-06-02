Video Surveillance Used To Nab Stolen Credit Card Suspect In Westport

A Fairfield County man has been charged with allegedly stealing a credit card from a business and then using it to charge more than $1.5K in goods.

The theft took place in Westport in July 2021 from a business located on Post Road East.

When police arrived at the business, a woman said her company American Express card had been stolen and then used by the suspect to purchase more than $1,500 in goods, said Lt. Anthony Prezioso, of the Westport Police.

The detective investigating the case was able to obtain video surveillance of the suspect illegally using the credit card. The surveillance footage was shared with local law enforcement and a detective from another police department identified Dean Henton, age 55, of Westport as the person using the stolen credit card, Prezioso said.

A warrant for Henton’s arrest was completed and signed by a judge.

On the morning of Thursday, May 26, Henton was arrested by a Westport detective.

He was charged with:

Burglary

Larceny

Eight counts of identity theft

Two counts of criminal attempt at identity theft

Henton was reportedly very uncooperative during the booking process and refused to be fingerprinted or photographed, Prezioso said.

As such, he was also charged with failure to submit to fingerprinting.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

