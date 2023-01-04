Stratford Man Nabbed For Enticing Westport Minors For Sex, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been charged with enticing a minor with computer service for sex after meeting with three people, including a 14-year-old online at a parking lot.

The incident took place in Westport in Feb. 2022 in the parking lot at 397 Post Road East.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, Westport Police were notified of a YouTube video showing four people recording in the parking lot of 397 Post Rd East. Three of the four people in the video had allegedly been communicating with the fourth, identified as Paul Sastrum, age 36, of Stratford, via online chat, said Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police.

The three individuals who were recording the incident alleged that, during the chat, one of them told Sastrum they were a 14-year-old male. Woods said once Sastrum was aware that he was chatting with a 14-year-old, the individuals recording the incident allege he made graphic sexual comments and made it clear he wanted to meet.

The recording group alleges that Sastrum agreed to meet in the parking lot in Westport and upon his arrival, they began the recording. At the end of the recording, Sastrum leaves in a vehicle bearing a Connecticut registration plate, Woods said.

The registration plate returned the necessary information to identify the alleged suspect as Paul Sastrum, Woods said.

An arrest warrant was applied for and ultimately granted charging him with enticing/inducing/coercing a minor with computer service to sex.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, and held on a $250,000 bond.

