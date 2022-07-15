ID Released For Woman Found Dead At Parking Lot In Westport

Police have released the identity of a woman found dead in the backseat of a car in a Fairfield County parking lot.

The woman, identified as Joanna Smith, age 34, of Stratford, was found lying in the backseat of a running car in Westport in the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to Lt. Dave Wolf, of Westport Police Department.

"The matter remains under investigation, but no foul play is suspected," Wolf said.

Responding officers determined Smith was not responsive and attempted lifesaving efforts, but she was pronounced dead, he added.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is currently investigating Smith’s cause and manner of death.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

