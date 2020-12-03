COVID-19: Virus Could Have Spread At Party Attended By 40 People In Westport

A person who attended a party of at least 40 people in Fairfield County has said he's tested positive for COVID-19, potentially exposing all to the virus.

The party was held on Thursday, March 5, at a private event in Westport, said Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe during a press conference.

The person, who is not from the United States, has since returned to his home country where he said he tested positive for the virus, Marpe said.

Both children and adults attended the party, officials said. The man was a friend of the family.

Town and health officials are tracking down each attendee to notify them they may have been infected, he added.

"Anyone who experiences flu-like symptoms, or feel very sick, should seek medical attention," he said.

Mark Cooper, director of health for Westport, said he has spoken with the man and has requested his medical records.

Several people who attended the party have reported flu-like symptoms but no formal diagnosis has been made.

Cooper said there has been some problem receiving COVID-19 test kits and the town is working to resolve the issue.

State officials have been notified of the potential exposure.

In the wake of the potential exposure, the decision has been made to close all Westport Public Schools, as well as Town Hall on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13.

As was reported earlier, the Westport Center for Senior Activities is closed until further notice. The Westport Library is closed as well.

In addition, in an abundance of caution, all facility usage permits provided by the Westport Parks and Recreation Department have been suspended. To minimize the possibility of spread through public facilities, restrooms at the Compo Beach Marina and the Longshore Pavilion are closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.