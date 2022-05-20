COVID-19: Positivity Rate Hits 14 Percent In CT, 39 New Deaths Reported

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut is approaching levels not seen since the surge of Omicron cases as the state reported more than three dozen new virus-related deaths.

In the latest update on Thursday, May 19, the state Department of Public Health reported 39 more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total up to 11,022 since March 2020.

In the past seven days, there have been nearly 70,000 COVID-19 PCR and NAAT tests administered in Connecticut, according to health officials, resulting in 9,751 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for an average seven-day positivity rate of 14 percent, up slightly from the rest of the week.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there have been 78 new COVID-19 patients admitted to Connecticut hospitals in the past week, leaving 369 being treated for the virus statewide.

Since the pandemic began, more than 14.42 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 862,822 confirmed cases.

In Connecticut, 3,041,632 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 2,739,686 completing the initial process. The state has also administered 1,529,269 first booster shots, while 207,418 have also been boosted a second time.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on May 19:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

35-44: 94 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

25-34: 90 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

18-24: 85 percent;

12-15: 82 percent;

5-11: 49 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

Fairfield: 217,444 (2,735 deaths);

New Haven: 208,833 (2,842);

Hartford: 191,282 (3,158);

New London: 59,107 (662);

Litchfield: 33,969 (462);

Middlesex: 30,074 (482);

Windham: 27,033 (305);

Tolland: 22,490 (275);

Unknown: 2,483 (1).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

