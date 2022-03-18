COVID-19: Positivity Rate Below 2.5 Percent In CT, 62 New Deaths Reported

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut dipped back under 2.5 percent for the second straight day as the death toll approaches 10,700 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

On Wednesday, March 16, nearly 17,000 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut, resulting in 404 confirmed new cases for a 2.40 percent daily positive infection rate.

Sixty-two new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut, bringing the death toll to 10,677 since the outset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Two more COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated back up to 100 after hitting double digits for the first time since last summer.

As of Thursday, March 10, 3,020,871 Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,702,536 have completed the vaccination process. The state has also administered 1,453,759 booster shots.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Thursday, March 17:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

35-44: 94 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

18-24: 85 percent;

12-15: 81 percent;

5-11: 48 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

Fairfield: 200,265 (2,673 deaths);

New Haven: 193,445 (2,773);

Hartford: 175,512 (3,092);

New London: 54,184 (640);

Litchfield: 31,433 (453);

Middlesex: 27,713 (476);

Windham: 25,484 (296);

Tolland: 20,250 (266);

Unknown: 2,842 (6).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.