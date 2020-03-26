COVID-19: Police Officer Among Westport's 97 Positive Cases

As Westport continues to lead the number of positive novel coronavirus cases in the state with 97 cases, town officials said one police officer has also tested positive.

As of Wednesday, March 25, a total of 13 sworn members of the 63 member Westport Police Department have been tested for COVID-19, with one officer testing positive, government officials said.

The first officer was tested with two other officers who were all either exhibiting symptoms generally consistent with those of the virus and/or had direct contact with a known infected person, health officials said.

Following the one positive test, 11 additional officers were tested as a precautionary measure based solely on direct contact with the positive officer.

None of those 11 employees were exhibiting symptoms at the time of testing. Further results are expected by week’s end.

The affected officer has been self-isolating since testing and will not return to work until the virus has subsided and all guidelines set by the CDC for recovery have been met, the department said.

In addition, the department is continuing to deploy strict hygiene, rigorous cleaning, and testing within its facility and has been proactively taking steps to limit officers’ exposure since the initial outbreak.

First Selectman Jim Marpe said: “I want to assure residents that Westport is leading the way in its rapid response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"Despite reports suggesting otherwise, we are well prepared as a Town and are fortunate to have the experienced public safety and health professionals taking care of us all.”

