COVID-19: New Infection Reported At School In Westport Days After Earlier Positive Case

There has been another confirmed positive COVID-19 case at a Fairfield County elementary school.

In a message to parents on Sunday, Oct. 18, Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice confirmed the new case reported at Long Lots Elementary School.

The news comes days after a positive test was reported in the building, prompting the district to jump into action and begin contact tracing.

Scarice said that the person infected was already under quarantine at home and will “continue to be excluded from the school environment,” until the case is resolved after at least two weeks.

At least two fourth-grade classes and multiple staff members at the elementary school have entered quarantine.

“Those determined to be ‘close contacts’ including some staff members, and another fourth grade class of students, separate from the one I shared on (Thursday) Oct. 15, 2020, have been notified,” Scarice stated.

“While the idea of quarantining can be unnerving, our experience with these cases is continued evidence that our mitigating measures have helped prevent or minimize additional spread in our schools from positive cases,” Scarice added.

“I am confident our approach to addressing the safety of students and staff during the pandemic will continue to serve the entire community well.”

