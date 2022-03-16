COVID-19: Hospitalizations Down, Positivity Up In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals is approaching double digits for the first time since last summer, though the positive infection rate statewide rose for the third straight day.

There were nearly 11,000 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Monday, March 14, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health, resulting in 305 confirmed cases of the virus for a 2.88 daily positive infection rate.

The infection rate is up from 2.57 the previous day and below 2 percent last week.

Eight more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals in the past 24 hours, leaving 113 still being treated statewide. Of those, 42 (37.2 percent) are not fully vaccinated, officials noted.

According to the Department of Public Health, as of the week beginning on Sunday, Feb. 27, unvaccinated persons had a 3-times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to an unvaccinated person. Unvaccinated people also had a 52-times greater risk of dying from the virus compared to vaccinated individuals.

In Connecticut, there have now been more than 15.25 million COVID-19 tests administered, which have resulted in 730,811 positive cases and more than 10,500 virus-related deaths.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, as of Tuesday, March 15:

Fairfield: 200,091 (2,668 deaths);

New Haven: 193,275 (2,769);

Hartford: 175,398 (3,085);

New London: 54,115 (637);

Litchfield: 31,394 (452);

Middlesex: 27,695 (476);

Windham: 25,476 (295);

Tolland: 20,227 (266);

Unknown: 2,835 (7).

According to the Department of Public Health, more than 3 million residents in Connecticut have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 2.75 million have completed the vaccination process. Nearly 1.5 million booster shots have also been administered.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on March 14:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

18-24: 84 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

12-15: 81 percent;

5-11: 47 percent.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.