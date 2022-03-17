COVID-19: CT Hits New Hospitalization Milestone; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths By County

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals is at its lowest rate since mid-July 2021 as the number dipped under 100 as the state continues to recover.
According to the latest update from the state Department of Public Health, 15 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 98.
On Tuesday, March 15, the state was reporting that nearly 14,000 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut, resulting in 317 confirmed cases for a 2.31 percent daily positive infection rate, down for the second straight day.
In Connecticut, there have now been more than 15.30 million COVID-19 tests administered, which have resulted in 731,128 positive cases and more than 10,500 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, as of Wednesday, March 16:
- Fairfield: 200,186 (2,673 deaths);
- New Haven: 193,351 (2,772);
- Hartford: 175,451 (3,092);
- New London: 54,151 (640);
- Litchfield: 31,408 (452);
- Middlesex: 27,703 (476);
- Windham: 25,479 (296);
- Tolland: 20,244 (266);
- Unknown: 2,838 (8).
According to the Department of Public Health, more than 3 million residents in Connecticut have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 2.75 million have completed the vaccination process. Nearly 1.5 million booster shots have also been administered.
A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on March 16:
- 65+: >95 percent
- 55-64: >95 percent;
- 45-54: 91 percent;
- 35-44: 93 percent;
- 25-34: 89 percent;
- 18-24: 84 percent;
- 16-17: 88 percent;
- 12-15: 81 percent;
- 5-11: 47 percent.
A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.