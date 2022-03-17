COVID-19: CT Hits New Hospitalization Milestone; Latest Breakdown Of Cases, Deaths By County

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals is at its lowest rate since mid-July 2021 as the number dipped under 100 as the state continues to recover.

According to the latest update from the state Department of Public Health, 15 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 98.

On Tuesday, March 15, the state was reporting that nearly 14,000 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut, resulting in 317 confirmed cases for a 2.31 percent daily positive infection rate, down for the second straight day.

In Connecticut, there have now been more than 15.30 million COVID-19 tests administered, which have resulted in 731,128 positive cases and more than 10,500 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county, as of Wednesday, March 16:

Fairfield: 200,186 (2,673 deaths);

New Haven: 193,351 (2,772);

Hartford: 175,451 (3,092);

New London: 54,151 (640);

Litchfield: 31,408 (452);

Middlesex: 27,703 (476);

Windham: 25,479 (296);

Tolland: 20,244 (266);

Unknown: 2,838 (8).

According to the Department of Public Health, more than 3 million residents in Connecticut have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 2.75 million have completed the vaccination process. Nearly 1.5 million booster shots have also been administered.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on March 16:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

35-44: 93 percent;

25-34: 89 percent;

18-24: 84 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

12-15: 81 percent;

5-11: 47 percent.

