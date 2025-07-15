Lightning Sparks House Fires, Damage To Multiple Westport Homes

Westport firefighters were busy battling fires sparked by two of those strikes.

One of the strikes hit a house on Joanne Circle, setting fire to the second floor. Firefighters rushed to the home and stopped the blaze before it could spread beyond a single room. Luckily, no one was hurt.

In a separate incident on Bayberry Lane, a bolt of lightning hit an underground electric pet fence system — often called an “invisible fence.” The strike caused a dangerous electrical surge and damaged parts of the home.

“These incidents serve as a strong reminder that summer storms can be dangerous, and things can go wrong quickly,” said Fire Marshal Terry Dunn.

Dunn pointed out that electric pet fences are especially risky. “If lightning strikes nearby, it can travel through that wiring, damage your home, and potentially start a fire. It takes just a few seconds to unplug the system when a storm is on the way—and it’s a smart precaution.”

Westport firefighters urge all residents to take these simple safety steps:

Unplug electric pet fences before a storm

Use surge protectors on key electronics

Unplug non-essential devices

Stay inside and away from windows when thunder or lightning is nearby

“Westport had a fast and coordinated response in both cases, which helped prevent more serious damage,” Dunn said. “Thankfully, no one was hurt — but this is exactly why early preparation matters. We’re asking residents to stay weather-aware and take simple steps to stay safe.”

