Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Leo DiCaprio Spotted At Westport Restaurant

Bartaco in Westport
Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted dining in Westport.

The three actors stopped for lunch at Bartaco on Wilton Road in Westport, located along the Saugatuck River, last Wednesday, GreenwichTime.com reports.

Cooper, who is renting a house on Sasco Hill in Fairfield, and DiCaprio were also seen last month boating together on the Long Island Sound.

Bartaco, located at 20 Wilton Road, is currently open by reservation only and takeout.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

