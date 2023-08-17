Know Him? Man Wanted In Westport Store Larceny

The incidents took place in Westport on Monday, Aug. 7, and Friday, Aug. 11, at Awesome Toys at 429 Post Road East (Route 1).

According to Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police, a white Hispanic man entered the store around 4:45 p.m. and stole a “Traxxas” truck and art supplies.

The man is described as being 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, wearing a white T-shirt, khaki pants, and a beige baseball cap.

He was last seen running east on Post Road East.

On August 11, the same man returned to the business and filled up two large bags with items, and fled without paying, Woods said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Shawn WongWon at swongwon@westportct.gov or the Westport Police Detective Bureau at 203-341-6080.

