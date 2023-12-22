Illegal Marijuana, THC Products Seized From Westport Store, Police Say

The illegal items were seized from Savvy Smoker located in Westport at 940 Post Rd. East during a search conducted by Westport Police detectives on Tuesday, Dec. 19, the department announced.

According to police, the search was conducted following community complaints regarding the store's sale of illegal substances. These complaints were then confirmed by an investigation conducted by the detective bureau, authorities said.

With help from Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Drug Control Division agents, investigators seized:

Hundreds of jars of pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes;

Vape cartridges;

Containers of concentrated resin;

Synthetic cannabinoids;

Dozens of packages of THC gummies, marijuana, and packaging materials.

Police said the concentration of THC in several of the products was more than the limit allowed in a hemp product. Many of these products were not packaged in child or tamper-resistant packaging, authorities added.

The store does not hold a cannabis dispensary, hybrid retailer, retailer, or delivery service license from the Department of Consumer Protection.

The investigation into the store is still ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.