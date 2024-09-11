Max Harper, an 18-year-old senior at Staples High School, collided with a fully loaded dump truck on Old Hill Road near Patrick Road as they negotiated a difficult turn in opposite directions, Westport Police said.

Max died at the scene, authorities said.

Staples High School will have a two-hour delay on Thursday, Sept. 12, and guidance counselors will be on hand to help students with their grief, Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice said in an email to parents. All athletic games are also canceled.

Scarice called the announcement "heartbreaking."

"These are among the hardest messages to deliver and process as both a father and a member of the WPS community, Scarice said in his note. "Tonight, as I embrace and say goodnight to my 16-year-old son, my mind will be miles away.

"... In moments like these, words just fall short. But what we can offer is our unwavering support to those affected by this tragedy, beginning with Max’s family. Please come together during this difficult time—lean on one another and extend compassion to those who are grieving.

The dump truck driver crashed into several trees and rolled on its side to avoid the crash, police said. The truck driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Authorities did not release the driver's name.

Westport Police said the crash remains under investigation.

