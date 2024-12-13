Police rushed to Greens Farms Elementary School in Westport just before 1:15 p.m. after learning of the threat. It was soon suspected to be a case of "swatting," a tactic where false reports are made to prompt large-scale emergency responses.

Several other schools across the state received the same text, Westport Police said. Officials did not disclose what the threat said.

"The Westport Police Department takes all threats seriously, regardless of their validity, and will continue to work closely with local organizations, school administrators, and law enforcement partners to address these incidents and prevent disruptions to public safety," the department said in a news release. "Swatting not only diverts critical emergency resources but also causes unnecessary fear and anxiety within the community."

