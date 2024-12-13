Fair 30°

Greens Farms Elementary School Target Of 'Swatting' Hoax

Police in Connecticut rushed to an elementary school and students were ordered to stay in place after they learned of a threatening message sent through a Veterans Suicide Hotline on Friday, Dec. 13. 

Greens Farms Elementary School at 17 Morningside Drive South in Westport

Police rushed to Greens Farms Elementary School in Westport just before 1:15 p.m. after learning of the threat. It was soon suspected to be a case of "swatting," a tactic where false reports are made to prompt large-scale emergency responses.

Several other schools across the state received the same text, Westport Police said. Officials did not disclose what the threat said. 

"The Westport Police Department takes all threats seriously, regardless of their validity, and will continue to work closely with local organizations, school administrators, and law enforcement partners to address these incidents and prevent disruptions to public safety," the department said in a news release. "Swatting not only diverts critical emergency resources but also causes unnecessary fear and anxiety within the community."

