Former Westport Police Officer, Beloved Musician Dies at 69

New Haven County resident Gary Ciuci of Milford died on Tuesday, May 2 at the age of 69, according to his obituary.

After growing up in Bridgeport and graduating from Central High School, Ciuci went on to become a Westport Special Police Officer. He retired from this position before his death.

Additionally, Ciuci also played guitar with several popular acts including The Ciuci Brothers, The Black Rock Allstars, Wilson Pickett, Lester Chambers, and several other bands, his obituary said.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Urban, who was there for him each day; his niece Jenna Intellisano Lupo, who he spent much time with; his siblings Gail Gorlick, Lynne Kernstock, Kevin Ciuci, and Ken Ciuci; and his birds, Pumpkin, Sammie, Webster and Sweetie.

A celebration of life for Ciuci will be held on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home located in Milford at 291 Bridgeport Ave.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.