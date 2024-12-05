A Few Clouds and Breezy 37°

SHARE

Feet Away From Death: Massive Tree Crushes Truck In Westport

A Connecticut driver narrowly escaped death after a tree fell on his truck on Wednesday morning, Dec. 4, authorities said. 

A tree collapsed onto a truck in Westport on Wednesday morning, Dec. 4.&nbsp;

A tree collapsed onto a truck in Westport on Wednesday morning, Dec. 4. 

 Photo Credit: Westport Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The massive tree collapsed onto the truck just after 6:40 a.m. on Easton Road, Westport Police said. 

The driver was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, but images of the wreck show how things could have been much worse.  

The tree collapsed the bed of the truck and smashed the sunroof, just a few feet from the cab.

Police closed that portion of Easton Road for a few hours as crews cleared the tree and truck off the pavement. 

to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE