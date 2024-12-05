Feet Away From Death: Massive Tree Crushes Truck In Westport

The massive tree collapsed onto the truck just after 6:40 a.m. on Easton Road, Westport Police said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, but images of the wreck show how things could have been much worse.

The tree collapsed the bed of the truck and smashed the sunroof, just a few feet from the cab.

Police closed that portion of Easton Road for a few hours as crews cleared the tree and truck off the pavement.

