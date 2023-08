It happened just before 6:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 on the northbound side in Westport when Connecticut State Police say a motorcycle collided with a car in front of it.

The victim, identified as Frank Brown, of Waterbury, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

None of the five people in the other vehicle, a 2007 Honda Odyssey, was injured.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.