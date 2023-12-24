Fatal Crash: 28-Year-Old ID'd As Victim On Merritt Parkway In Westport

It happened just before 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23 on the Merritt Parkway in Westport on the southbound side just before Exit 42.

Connecticut State Police say troopers who responded to the scene discovered a white 2016 Toyota Corolla stopped in the middle of two lanes and a white 2021 Infiniti Q50 in the right shoulder with its front end against the wood beam guardrail.

A preliminary investigation determined that the Toyota collided against the median's concrete barrier, causing it to come to an uncontrolled final rest in the left lane.

The Infiniti was traveling in the left lane and struck the rear end of the Corolla.

The operator of the Corolla, Mateo Gaviria, of Bridgeport, age 28, was outside of his vehicle at the time and was struck by one of the vehicles involved.

Troopers attempted life-saving measures to Gaviria but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Westport Emergency Medical Service paramedic just after 11 p.m.

The occupants of the Infiniti, a husband and wife both age 70 from Trumbull, were transported to Bridgeport Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed in both directions during the accident investigation.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Rodriguez at Ryan.Rodriguez@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.