The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on I-95 near Exit 18 in Westport.

Photos of the crash, show a mangled car that seemed no one would survive, but Westport firefighters were able to cut them from the wreckage to rush them to an area hospital.

Authorities did not release the driver's name or their condition.

Little is known about the cause of the crash, but Westport police are investigating the cause.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.