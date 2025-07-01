Dr. Lazaro Pomeraniec, of Westport, was arrested by Fairfield police on Monday, June 30, and charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree.

Police did not provide details of the allegations to protect the victim's identity.

Dr. Pomeraniec was released on a $25,000 fine, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the case or who believes they may have been a victim to contact the Fairfield Police Special Victims Unit at (203) 254-4804.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

