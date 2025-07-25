Rivera, known for his work with the Warren Legacy Foundation, died on Sunday, July 13, while showcasing the doll and other items in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as part of the “Devils on the Run” tour.

The 54-year-old Southport man was the lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research and well-known for his work in the field. He's survived by his wife and four sons, his father, and a host of friends and extended family, according to his obituary.

A GoFundMe set up to help them pay for his funeral has raised nearly $10,000 as of Friday, July 25. The campaign, started by one of his children, describes him as a man with “a heart filled with love, courage, and compassion.” Organizers hope to raise $12,000.

"Dan’s kindness knew no bounds," the fundraiser reads. "He was always ready to help anyone in need, often putting others before himself." It adds, "Dan was not just a paranormal investigator; he was a beacon of light in the lives of many."

Rivera was a trusted team member of the Warren Legacy Foundation, a group that continues the work of famed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, whose stories have sparked several movies including "The Conjuring" and "Annabelle" serieses among others.

His passion for helping families and individuals facing paranormal problems earned him respect far beyond the ghost-hunting world.

Warren Legacy Foundation released a statement saying, “We as a family are in pieces right now. Dan Rivera was not just a team member; he was family.” They continued, “We will miss him every day and will honor his legacy by continuing the work he was so passionate about.”

