Crash Update: Woman Still Critical After Being Hit On Westport Sidewalk

The crash occurred in Westport on Wednesday, Aug. 7, on Imperial Avenue near Post Road East.

According to Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police, the woman from Fairfield remained in critical condition at Norwalk Hospital.

A second person hit during the crash, a 33-year-old Easton man, is improving and is listed in stable condition, Woods said.

Preliminary findings indicate that the vehicle was traveling north on Imperial Avenue when it veered off the road and struck the pedestrians on the sidewalk, he added.

Woods said the vehicle operator has been released from the hospital and is cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the victims or the driver has not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Westport Police Department urges anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has relevant information to contact Det. Erin Shaw at 203-341-6023.

