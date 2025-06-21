Burglar Busted Hiding In Westport Closet In Middle Of Night With Pocket Full Of Jewelry: Police

Officers were called to a home on Riverside Avenue in Westport around 2:40 a.m. after the out-of-town homeowner called in a report of an intruder. The homeowner, watching live footage through his Blink camera system, gave real-time updates as the man moved through the house.

Police arrived quickly, surrounded the home, and found an unlocked sliding glass door. Moments later, officers spotted the man on a third-floor balcony. He darted back inside when he saw them.

With help from a Connecticut State Police trooper and K9 Gatti, as well as Norwalk Officer and K9 Kato, officers searched the home. Kato found the suspect in a closet. He was immediately taken into custody.

Daniel S. Abraham, 52, was found with stolen jewelry in his possession when police cuffed him, Westport authorities said.

He was charged with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree larceny. Abraham is being held on a $100,000 bond, police said.

Westport police reminded residents to lock their homes and vehicles, stay vigilant, and report any suspicious activity.

