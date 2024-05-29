Man Charged In Westport Smash-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery

On Wednesday, May 29, Westport Police arrested 30-year-old Bridgeport resident Javon Thorbourne in connection with the case on Thursday, May 9, at the Lux, Bond, and Green at 136 Main St.

According to Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police, on the date of the robbery, employees of the store reported two individuals wearing masks and gloves entered the store with sledgehammers and began smashing display cases.

The employees safely retreated to the rear of the store and had no interaction with the suspects.

Woods said that since then, the Detective Bureau has worked tirelessly with area agencies and the US Marshall Service to identify and build a case against Thorbourne.

Thorbourne was arrested at Stamford Superior Court, where he was being held on charges from other jurisdictions, and charged with the following crimes:

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Criminal mischief

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

He was held on a $250,000 bond and set to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court.

Woods said that the Westport Police Detective Bureau continues to investigate this case and anticipates additional arrests in the future.

Westport Police Chief Koskinas praised the Detective Bureau for their work on this case: “When people come into Westport with criminal activity as their intent, we will work tirelessly until arrests are made."

He also thanked the area law enforcement agencies that assisted in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

