Bomb Threat At Westport Elementary School Causes 2-Hour Delay

A bomb threat at a Fairfield County elementary school caused officials to enforce a two-hour delay on Monday, Nov. 3, so police could search the buildings. 

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson @scottrodgerson
Josh Lanier
A text to 911 around 7:45 a.m. reported that someone had placed a bomb at Coleytown Elementary School in Westport. 

Students and staff already there were taken to a neighboring school, and buses were redirected. Police bomb technicians and explosive-sniffing dogs scoured Coleytown Elementary, and classes were placed on hold for two hours. 

Police did not find any explosives or dangerous materials, and school resumed following the incident. 

