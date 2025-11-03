Bomb Threat At Westport Elementary School Causes 2-Hour Delay

A text to 911 around 7:45 a.m. reported that someone had placed a bomb at Coleytown Elementary School in Westport.

Students and staff already there were taken to a neighboring school, and buses were redirected. Police bomb technicians and explosive-sniffing dogs scoured Coleytown Elementary, and classes were placed on hold for two hours.

Police did not find any explosives or dangerous materials, and school resumed following the incident.

