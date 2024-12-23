Bentley Stolen From Westport Driveway In Brazen Daylight Heist; Thieves Followed Driver Home

The theft occurred on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 22, when the owner of a Bentley pulled into their Westport driveway briefly to run inside their home and grab something, police said. They left the car running and could only watch helplessly as it sped away moments later.

Westport police spotted the vehicle soon after, but did not pursue it due to safety concerns when the driver fled at high speed, officials said.

The car's tracking system led police to Elmhurst, New York, where NYPD officers recovered it. New York detectives arrested two men in another stolen car and connected them to the stolen Bentley, Westport police said. Their names were not released.

Westport police are urging residents to take steps to mitigate their chances of becoming victims. Recommendations include:

Lock all doors and windows before leaving your house, even if you're only stepping out briefly

Install deadbolts on homes

Consider adding security cameras and motion-detecting lights

Use timers for indoor lights to make it appear someone is home and awake

Do not leave valuables inside your car

Never leave your car running even if you will only be away for a few seconds

