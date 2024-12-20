Attempted Home Invasions In Westport, Darien Puts Community On Edge

The first incident was reported just after 3:50 a.m. in Westport, where a homeowner near Compo Beach called 911 to report someone breaking into their home.

Officers responded to the scene and spotted a vehicle they believed was involved in the attempted burglary, but it escaped before they could stop it, Westport police said. Authorities believe the intruders were confronted before they could steal anything.

About 30 minutes later in Darien, a Garden City Road resident flagged down a police officer to report someone breaking into their home through a front window.

The resident said their dog barked and woke them up around 4:30 a.m., at which point they heard someone forcing their way inside. The burglar appeared to be spooked, dropping a purse taken from the foyer in the driveway before fleeing, Darien police said.

Police are urging residents to take precautions to reduce the likelihood of becoming victims. These safety tips include:

Lock all doors and windows before leaving your house, even if you're only stepping out briefly.

Install deadbolts.

Consider adding security cameras and motion-detecting lights.

Use timers for indoor lights to make it appear someone is home and awake.

Avoid posting travel plans on social media; wait until you've returned to share photos or updates.

Arrange for packages to be delivered to a secure location.

Work with neighbors to keep an eye on each other's properties.

Report suspicious activity to authorities immediately.

