Alert Issued For 15-Year-Old Who's Gone Missing In Westport

A 15-year-old boy has gone missing and authorities in Connecticut are asking the public's help in locating him.

<p>Maxwell David Yeater </p>

Photo Credit: Westport Police Department
Maxwell David Yeater was last seen in Fairfield County at the Newman’s Preservatory Trail off Bayberry Lane in Westport at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

He is approximately 5-foot-7, 125 pounds with long brown surfer-style haircut, according to Westport Police. He was last seen wearing navy blue shorts and a navy-blue sweatshirt

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000.

