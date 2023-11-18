Alert Issued For 15-Year-Old Who's Gone Missing In Westport

Maxwell David Yeater was last seen in Fairfield County at the Newman’s Preservatory Trail off Bayberry Lane in Westport at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

He is approximately 5-foot-7, 125 pounds with long brown surfer-style haircut, according to Westport Police. He was last seen wearing navy blue shorts and a navy-blue sweatshirt

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000.

