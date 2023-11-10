54-Year-Old Woman Breaks Into Westport Home, Police Say

The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Nov. 3 around 5:10 a.m.

Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police, said officers responded to the home on a report of a burglary in progress.

While en route, a description of the suspect was broadcast and a responding officer located a woman identified as Vivian Hernandez, of New York City, in the roadway outside of the home.

The resident reported that they were sleeping and awoke to hear rummaging in the kitchen. They got up and encountered a woman in their home, Woods said.

They screamed at the suspect to leave and called the police.

The resident confirmed that Hernandez was the person in their home.

Hernandez was charged with burglary and released after posting a $5,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

